Debate on budget in progress in Greek parliament (live streaming)

The debate in the Greek parliament on the 2019 budget is underway, with the discussion expected to culminate after 7 pm when Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and opposition leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis are scheduled to take the podium and deliver their speeches.

The PM is expected to repeat the narrative of the Greek government’s “success story” by focusing on the exit of the country from the memorandums while referring to the distribution bonuses and the social dividend his administration has promised for the less fortunate.