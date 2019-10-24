Debate rages over seemingly simple road rule

The post attracted plenty of debate with more than 60 shares and 443 comments at the time of writing…

Sometimes it’s the simple questions that catch us off-guard, and that was the case for a number of Australian motorists who were somewhat stumped by a routine road rule question.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland, Australia, left many of its Facebook followers flummoxed after it posed a seemingly simple question to its followers online, alongside a photo of a car driving straight through a roundabout.

“The blue car wants to travel straight ahead at the roundabout. How should they indicate?”

The post attracted plenty of debate with more than 60 shares and 443 comments at the time of writing.

Of course, Australians drive on the left side of the road, as we do in the UK, so the post is equally likely to cause similar debate here in Blighty.

