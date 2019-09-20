Demi Moore confirms long-rumored threesomes with Kutcher: “I wanted to show him how fun I could be”

The “That ‘70s Show” star asked her to have a threesome & she agreed

Stories from Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, continue to trickle out ahead of its Sept. 24 release — and, well, no wonder Ashton Kutcher is off in the hills of Jordan.

The latest details some of the trials in their marriage, which imploded in 2011 amid a cheating scandal. According to Radar Online, which obtained a copy of the book, Moore, 56, reportedly confirms what had been long-rumored: that they had threesomes while they were married. She also wrote about giving up 20-years of sobriety to appeal to Kutcher.

The pair, who have a 15 year age gap, met in 2003 and married two years later. At some point after that in their troubled union, the That ‘70s Show star asked her to have a threesome — and she agreed.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” wrote Moore, who admitted to two hookups involving an unidentified third person.

She now views it as a “mistake,” the tabloid noted.

