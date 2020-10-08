Dendias – Cavusoglu agree to set a date for the exploratory talks

The heads of Greek and Turkish diplomacy agreed to set a date for exploratory contacts, while the Greek minister expressed Greece’s reaction to Varosha

This was the first meeting of Nikos Dendias with Mevlut Cavusoglu after months. This is because, since the announcement of September 22nd for the resumption of the informal Greek-Turkish exploratory talks, it has not yet been possible to set a date for the 61st round of the contacts.

The meeting was significant, especially after the provocative decision of The Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to extend the entry permit to the Varosha coastal front, in violation of the decisions of the UN Security Council.