Dendias – Cavusoglu agree to set a date for the exploratory talks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had a brief meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the Globsec Forum in Bratislava.
Cyprus: The coastal front of Famagusta has opened as Turkey kills all hope for a solution to the Cyprus issue
Erdogan: We will not retreat in the Aegean, we will not limit ourselves to our shores
This was the first meeting of Nikos Dendias with Mevlut Cavusoglu after months. This is because, since the announcement of September 22nd for the resumption of the informal Greek-Turkish exploratory talks, it has not yet been possible to set a date for the 61st round of the contacts.
The meeting was significant, especially after the provocative decision of The Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to extend the entry permit to the Varosha coastal front, in violation of the decisions of the UN Security Council.