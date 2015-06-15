Die Welt's provocative, racist article

Speaking of… race impurities and Europeans judging Greece based solely on romanticism

The German newspaper Die Welt published an article which rekindles memories of Nazi racism, directly attacking Greece and warning that the Mediterranean country “destroyed European order in the past as well”.

 

Conservative Die Welt, based on an outrageous proposition of DNA-based participation in the EU, insinuates that besides the “fake Greeks”, Slavs, Turks, Albanians and all sorts of “non-Europeans” may not have a right to be in the purest of European families…

 

This is extremely worrying, if one considers that this newspaper is representative and shares many views with the majority of Angela Merkel’s constituency.

 

Speaking on the matter of the Navarino naval battle in 1827, during which the Great Powers of Europe destroyed the Ottoman armada, thus helping with the Greek revolutionaries’ victory against the Sublime Porte, the article writer underlined that the motives behind such a move were pure and romantic, and not geopolitical, the latter being what is today considered justifiable by political science.

 

“The three powers acted against their beliefs (that people should not rise against their ruler), affected by pure romanticism, since Europeans, based on classical knowledge could not bear the thought that the descendants of Homer, Socrates, Pericles should live under Turkish rule”.

 

The writer then proceeds to explain to the conservative German readers that these reasons were the wrong ones. The reason? According to the article writer, “these Greeks were not real Greeks”, which directly raises a question on “race purity”.

 

The racist dribble is as follows: “The idea that the modern Greeks were descendants of Pericles and Socrates and not a race of slavic, Byzantine and Albanian genes created through Turkish hegemony, was popular among educated Europeans. But not even the architects of the European Union were able to forego this conclusion and misunderstanding. Based on this logic, they brought Greece aboard the EU ship in 1980 with the now well known consequences we ‘admire’ daily”.

 

This idea that Greeks are not… real Greeks is not new nor does it belong to the hateful and racist article writer. The idea and theory was first described by Jakob Philipp Fallmerayer, a journalist, political and discredited historian of the 19th century.

  • George Papadopoulos

    Seems like Germans cannot hold on to pretenses any longer.

    • MissingLink

      Their a a lot of anti-Greek Germans these days but not all of them. Some of them can still distinguish between Greek and Slav and support Hellenism because they know where their culture comes from.. If we lump them all into the same pot we too would be behaving like fascists.

      That said, when one national establishment takes a hostile position against other (as those that ridiculously call Skopians Macedonians are doing with Greeks), the other earns the moral right to retaliate even if it sometimes leads to collateral damage.

  • WhiteRabbit

  • MissingLink

    The funny thing about Die Welt’s Nazi-ish article… Greeks have far far more in common with ancient Greeks than Die Welt’s staff do with the sundry peoples that lived in the region that we today call Germany. (who did not call themselves Germans I would add)

    Case in point… what do modern Germans at Die Welt share in common with the various peoples that inhabited their country in antiquity? Language? Not even close to as much in common as Greeks do. Culture? Nope. The biggest chunk of their modern culture comes from Greece! Aryan DNA? Hell no.

    Modern Germans of today are a collection of sundry ethnic groups (including Slav, Normans, and other groups) that were assimilated during the Holy Roman empire and later became modern Germans. Modern German culture and language used to be many languages and cultures. This is precisely why the region was called the Holy Roman Empire not Germany during the middle ages. Modern German speakers Nazi ancestors went crazy when confronted with this reality. Hitler and Goebbels created fictions that modern Germans belong to a pure Aryan race …while everyone else was only a dirty mongrel. They created these lies to unify a divided modern German state.

    DNA however does not lie. Modern Germans are indeed a mix of many many peoples… including their current sitting conservative PM Merkel whose grandfather Ludwik Marian Kaźmierczak was of POLISH ethnicity!

    Sadly it seems the crypto-Nazi modern Germans at Die Welt have learned very little from history. What’s worse is while they claim to speak for ancient history the Greek hating liars can’t even report events truthfully in their own lifetime. Skopians have turned into “ancient Macedonians” and promote irredentism right before their eyes and the crypto-fascists all dishonorable evade. All of a sudden it’s ok for antihellenic Slavs to ridiculously claim to be founders of the Hellenistic period… whereas with Greeks its framed as “deluded racist greek nationalist”! Neat trick that.

    In other words… those that called Skopians “macedonians” well knew Skopians weren’t “Macedonians”. They just used them a proxy in a subtle attempt to delete Greeks (precisely why the modern Turks immediately recognize them).

    Ergo – Greeks should start playing by the same game. Start working to dismantle the identities of the nations that collude with Skopians by exposing the inconsistencies in their national narratives. This is not hard to do… especially considering our patronizing hypocritical detractors have far far less in common with their claimed roots than we do. (hint: Western civilization isn’t native to modern Germany, modern Hungary, modern Britain, etc..)

    Many modern anthropologists argue nations are “Imagined communities” precisely because when they look at the history of any nation or ethnic group they deconstruct the national narratives to highlight impurities (rather than commonalities). ANY nation or ethnic group can be deconstructed using this philosophical approach.

    Much like mass illegal immigration isn’t a Greek only problem, those that support Skopians have absolutely no clue that their own arguments towards Greeks these last few years are also being used against their own identities by the very same forces that played these deconstructive games with Greeks.

    A perfect example of this is Soros. He manipulatively frames his political views as “human rights” to silence opposition. Thus if you oppose him you don’t opposite his political beliefs… you oppose “human rights”. Soros funds fake “human rights” groups to dismantle national identities through illegal immigration and turning people into geographic locations rather than ethno-cultural units. (thus Skopians are “Macedonians” if they set foot in macedon)

    The clown doesn’t apply his own alleged rules to himself though. He claims to be alllegedly “Jewish” (see Shlomo Sands “Invention of the Jewish people”… or just look at academic test scores of different Jewish sects). And although some of his organizations criticize Israel (if they didn’t he couldn”t use them against other nations)…. he also quietly funds J-Street that supports a Jewishly defined Israel. (rather than a multi culturally defined nation like does with every other state)

    Most Greeks are clueless leftists that have no idea what is going on. Warfare is being waged against greece at a cognition level beyond their capacity. For the Greeks that are capable of grasping what’s going on…. we need to stop playing defense and switch to offense. Take pages from Soros playbook…

    – Add the word “modern” when describing some nation that calls skopians “Macedonians”
    – use words like national myth, imagined communities and constructed identity
    – rather call them Hungarians, Poles, and Ukrainians… call them Hungarian “speakers”, Polish “speakers”, and Ukrainian “speakers”. (thus decontructing them to simply speaking a language rather than an ethnic group)
    – bring up mixed ethnic histories. For instance why do Jews from different region look different if they are all the original jews as they claim? What happened to the Khazars that converted to jewish religion? Why does Soros claim to be “Jewish”? Jewish religion is obviously a myth and don’t be fooled by the impressive accomplishments of Ashkenazim into beliving this means they are the original Jews.
    – point out the assimilated minorities in their own countries (e.g. the modern “British” Queen Elizabeth is from German family that changed their name to Windsor to better fit in the UK )
    – call them fascists, racist, xenophobes and nationalist if they try to express any form of identity or protect their borders
    – frame your views as “human rights”
    – etc. etc..

