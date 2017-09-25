Dimitris Giannakopoulos: PAO Foundation project is over for me

Uncertainty over the financial future of Greek football giants Panathinaikos Athens continues, after Dimitris Giannakopoulos, the major shareholder and owner of the basketball team of Panathinaikos informed the fame through his Instagram account he was abandoning the “PAO Foundation” project as the whole initiative was not financially viable. Responding to a comment by a fan the basketball boss said: “I could be mire clear than my announcement…the PF is over for me….The numbers do not add up. Do not try to intentionally create impressions. I always speak clearly.” Panathinaikos football club are on the bottom of the Greek Super League football table, and the club’s future was dealt a serious blow after major shareholder and owner of Skai TV Giannis Alafouzos announced last week that he would departing from the club.