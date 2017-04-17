Discover how your country ranks up in the 2017 Index of Economic Freedom

The Heritage.org, releases the Index of Economic Freedom. It includes valuable data for all countries which can help us understand the diplomatic and geopolitical situation worldwide a bit better.

Here is how they explain it:

For much of human history, most individuals have lacked economic freedom and opportunity, condemning them to poverty and deprivation. Today, we live in the most prosperous time in human history. Poverty, sicknesses, and ignorance are receding throughout the world, due in large part to the advance of economic freedom. In 2017, the principles of economic freedom that have fueled this monumental progress are once again measured in the Index of Economic Freedom, an annual guide published by The Heritage Foundation, Washington’s No. 1 think tank. For over twenty years the Index has delivered thoughtful analysis in a clear, friendly, and straight-forward format. With new resources for users and a website tailored for research and education, the Index of Economic Freedom is poised to help readers track over two decades of the advancement in economic freedom, prosperity, and opportunity and promote these ideas in their homes, schools, and communities. The Index covers 12 freedoms – from property rights to financial freedom – in 186 countries.

This is the link to the charts regarding Greece.

