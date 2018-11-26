Disruptions in public transport due to 24-hour strike on November 28

The 24-hour strike for Wednesday, November 28, announced by Greece’s major private sector employees’ union, the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE), will cause disruptions in the public transport system.

The Athens metro, the electric railway (ISAP) and the tram will not be running as workers of the transport company STASY will take part in the nationwide 24-hour strike. In addition, workers of the OASA buses will hold work stoppages (buses will only be running only from 9 am – 9 pm) while employees of the ILPAP trolley-buses will not work for 24 hours.

The union is demanding the government to restore collective bargaining agreements with raises in wages and pensions and for the minimum wage in Greece to return to 751 euros.

Sea fearers are also taking part in the strike so all passenger ferries will be docked across Greece on November 28.

Meanwhile, the Journalists’ Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (ESIEA) has also called a 24-hour strike for Tuesday, November 27 starting from 6 am and ending at 6 am on November 28.