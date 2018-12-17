Disturbing: 10-year-old boy dances on stage for money at adult gay bar in New York! (photos)

“Drag Kid” “Desmond Is Amazing” delivered a headlining performance at a sleazy Brooklyn gay bar on Dec. 1, where the ten-year-old boy danced on stage in a crop top and full face of makeup as a throng of adult men in the audience showered him in dollar bills.

The event, called Club Whoa! was hosted at Brooklyn gay bar 3 Dollar Bill and was promoted on social media. Desmond also celebrated the performance on his own Instagram page, which has 105,000 followers. Adults who wished to watch a half-naked child dance in a bar could buy tickets on an Eventbright page in which the venue described itself as “queer owned & operated we foster a safe space from love. we respect all human persons as long as those human persons are also respectful to the ones around them.”

Photos of the event show Desmond in a blond wig, makeup, and crop top collecting monetary tips from adult men in the audience, like a stripper, as other half-naked adult drag queens, some in panties and fishnet stockings, stood on stage nearby. YouTuber Yosef Ozia of Ozia Media called attention to the disturbing performance in a video he posted Friday afternoon.

A day after the performance, one reviewer on Yelp! wrote: “I left after seeing a child dance on stage for money at nighttime. This was on Saturday night and I have been feeling disturbed ever since.”

Another reviewer said the club has a “weird no cell phone policy.”

