Disturbing video shows gang shoving gun in mouth of Swedish teen (video)

A video showing a gang of migrant youths bullying a Swedish teenager by shoving a gun in his mouth and forcing him to dance has stirred controversy.

The short clip shows an obviously traumatized teen being intimidated and kicked.

The gang speak with heavy accents and force the teen to kiss the gun, “which they refer to by a Turkish-derived slang word (Swedish “tabbe”, from Turkish “tabanca”),” reports Sputnik.

The boy is clearly being humiliated for the pleasure of his tormentors.

The video was uploaded to YouTube but subsequently deleted. It is unclear where in Sweden the incident took place or the circumstances behind it.

Swedes reacted the video with a mixture of anger and dark humor.

