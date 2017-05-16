Doctors in Samos refuse to perform abortions

The anesthesiologists at the Hospital of Samos have collectively refused to issue anesthetic treatment to pregnant women for abortions on grounds of conscience. In a written statement handed to the hospital’s management, the employees said they would refrain from issuing anesthetics to pregnant women who wanted to perform abortions, unless serious life threatening risks demanded it. They cited article 31 of Law 3418/2005 (the doctor’s code of ethics), which provides that the “doctor can invoke the regulations and principles of ethical conscience and refuse to apply or partake in procedures of artificial termination of pregnancies, unless an unavoidable risk for the pregnant woman’s life or a constant damage to her health are present”. Accordint to reports, the hospital management has no right to obligate the doctors to take part in the procedure.