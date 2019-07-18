Donald Trump suggests Muslim congresswoman be investigated for incest

Donald Trump has suggested that a top US politician should be investigated for marrying her brother.

The President of the United States continues with his racist rhetoric, attacking four Democratic congresswomen, known as “the squad”, for their liberalism and what he painted as extreme views.

After attacking them at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, yesterday the crowd responded ‘Send them Back, send them back.’

But his most controversial comments were aimed at congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Minnesota. Responding to a question from Fox News he said: ‘There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother. ‘You’re asking me a question about it. I don’t know, but I’m sure that somebody will be looking at that.’

Omar arrived in the US from Somalia as a refugee after the country was torn apart by war. In 2016 she ran for a seat in the Minnesota House and bloggers started rumours that she was married to two men at the same time despite having no evidence. They also alleged that one of those men, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was her brother.

