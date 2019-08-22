Drug deaths in Europe (infographic)

As highlighted by the latest edition of the European Drug Report, Estonia is the country with the most drug-induced deaths per million population in Europe. At 130, 107 above the EU average, only Sweden comes remotely close with 92 deaths. At the other end of the scale, Portugal, where drugs were decriminalised back in 2001, had only 4 per million people. Looking outside of Europe, Estonia’s problems are pulled into sharp relief by the rate in the United States. In 2016, there were a staggering 185 deaths per million.
source statista