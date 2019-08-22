Drug deaths in Europe (infographic)

The Athens Food Guide: Where no tourist has ever gone before Vassilis Kallidis is a chef, a restaurant owner, a book author and a cooking tv show but above all he is a foodie and a passionate traveler. The post The Athens Food Guide: Where no tourist has ever gone before appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.

Dill and fish roe mini pies These golden and crispy easy-to-make-easy-to-taste mini pies make an excellent appetizer! They are called "malathropites" and they are traditionally made in the island of Chios. The post Dill and fish roe mini pies appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.

Chicken, chervil and blue cheese pasta Make the best of any leftover chicken and prepare it easily and fast. This is a truly delicious dish you can treat your loved ones as well as guests with. The post Chicken, chervil and blue cheese pasta appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.

Watermelon margaritas When your day isn’t going your way, make some margaritas! They are refreshing and easy to make! The quality of the watermelon makes a huge difference so hunt down a good one... The post Watermelon margaritas appeared first on www.olivemagazine.gr.