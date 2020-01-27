Dua Lupa goes wild in strip club at a Grammys’ afterparty! (video)

Dua Lipa was at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and despite not being a nominee in any category, she made sure to become one of the top topics of discussion, not least thanks to her minimal stylistic choice, by Alexander Wang, but also thanks to her behaviour at singer Lizzo’s afterparty that took place in a well-known strip club in the Hollywood right after the Grammys.

Together with her famous friends and without her partner, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa is going wild.

Between dancing and drinking, they had the opportunity to enjoy topless dancers who did their best and Dua Lipa made sure to reward one of them.

In the video posted to Instagram she seems to be throwing dollars at her while she is twerking!