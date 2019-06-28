Dubai leader’s wife flees country amid reports her life was in danger!

The ruler of Dubai condemns his runaway wife, Princess Haya, on Instagram in…a poem!

The leader of Dubai’s wife has dramatically fled the country amid reports her life was in danger.

Princess Haya, 45, is understood to have left her Crown Prince husband and sought asylum in Germany.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the world’s richest men, has reportedly written a furious letter denouncing his spouse’s ‘treachery and betrayal’.

Human rights watchdog Detained in Dubai said they received multiple reports of her daring escape from the Arab state.

The organization’s CEO Radha Stirling said: “Whenever someone applies for political asylum, obviously, it is because their lives are in danger and because they have suffered severe abuses and violations of their human rights.

“We already know that Princess Latifa, Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter, fled the UAE seeking asylum and alleging unspeakable abuse at the hands of her father.

“Now, it seems, Princess Haya, Sheikh Mohammed’s wife, has also fled the country and sought refuge in Germany.”

