Dummy soldier guards at Cypriot watchtowers! (photo)

A number of dummy soldiers made of cardboard were sighted in watchtowers around military compounds, according to Cypriot newspaper “Fileleftheros”. The matter came to light when a citizen who was picking capers in a nearby field waved at what appeared to be a soldier in a watchtower, but noticed the figure did not respond. The man approached the tower to see if something was wrong with soldier standing guard, but found out it was a cardboard dummy. After the incident the Cypriot General National Guard released a statement explaining that the dummies had been placed there for training purposes.