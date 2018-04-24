Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posts photo of his newborn baby girl! (photo)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed a new baby.

The Rampage star announced the birth of his newborn on Instagram, posting a photo of baby girl Tiana Gia resting on his massive chest.

Johnson already had two daughters, 16-year-old Simone Alexandra, whom he had with ex-wife and current manager Dany Garcia, and Jasmine Lia, his first with Lauren in 2015. He has since had the pleasure of having a third, with the little bundle of joy making her arrival on Monday.

more at therichest.com