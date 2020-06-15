Early elections in North Macedonia set for July 15

Early general elections in North Macedonia, which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, will be held on July 15, the head of the main ruling Social Democrats, SDSM, Zoran Zaev, said on Monday, after striking a deal with the opposition parties.

The breakthrough came after Zaev and the main opposition VMRO DPMNE party leader, Hristijan Mickoski, held one last round of talks on Monday.

“We must protect the country and the people from any risk of additionally worsening the situation. Without a parliament and government, the country will not be able to withstand a bigger crisis than this one,” Zaev said.

“I know citizens are fed up with talks about the election date. I and the Social Democrats are taking a step to end this war of nerves … We are ‘locking’ in July 15 as the final date, so the opposition can participate”, Zaev added.

Afterwards, Mickoski confirmed participation. “VMRO DPMNE will participate in the elections on July 15 and, together with the people, we will defeat the source of the crisis – Zoran Zaev and the Social Democrats,” Mickoski said.

source balkaninsight.com

also read

Greek and French Foreign Ministers meet in Paris to counter Turkish aggression

EP Vice President Papadimoulis rents apartments via Soros NGO to refugees and illegal immigrants