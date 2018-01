A 4.8 magnitude aftershock has hit the town of Kilkis in Macedonia. The epicentre was 28km north of the town at 7.30pm. The depth was estimated at 2km. Seismologist Manolis Skordilis, a professor at the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki said the sequence of aftershocks was evolving as expected as the magnitude of the shockers were gradually waning.