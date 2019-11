There will be an extra flight per week to Mykonos, Heraklion and Kos

Edelweiss Air, the Swiss leisure airline, owned by Lufthansa announced it will be increasing the frequency of its flights to the Greek islands of Crete (Heraklion), Kos and Mykonos in the summer of 2020.

More specifically, the airline will increase its flights by one per week in each of the destination airports:

Zurich – Kos | Increase from 4 to 5 per week

Zurich – Mykonos | Increase from 4 to 5 per week

Zurich – Heraklion | Increase from 9 to 10 per week