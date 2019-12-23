Edessa council unanimously rejects pro-Skopje group petition to include “Macedonian” language lessons in Greek schools

The city council of Edessa unanimously rejected a request by a nationalist pro-Skopje group that called for the inclusion of the so-called “Macedonian” language in Greek public schools via courses over the Internet.

The provocative petition was recently filed to the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs division in Edessa by AMKE, a group based in Aridea Pella, which is chaired by the defrocked priest Nikodimos Tsarknias.

AMKE in its letter called for the application of a clause in the Treaty of Sevres of 1923, which provides for “the provision of facilities for teaching languages other than Greek in public education schools”.