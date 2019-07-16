Egypt opens two ancient pyramids, unveils new finds

The well-known Bent pyramid of Snefru in Dahshur has been closed to visitors since 1965

Egypt on Saturday opened two ancient pyramids south of the capital Cairo and unveiled a collection of newly found sarcophagi, some containing well-preserved mummies.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters the Bent Pyramid of Sneferu, the first pharaoh of Egypt’s 4th dynasty, and a nearby pyramid would be reopened to visitors for the first time since 1965.

He also said a team of archaeologists had uncovered sarcophagi and the remains of an ancient wall dating back to the Middle Kingdom some 4,000 years ago.

Read more HERE