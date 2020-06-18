Elderly brothel customer can’t wait: “We will have to risk it. We waited 3 months” (video)

Who said only the youth are full of energy…

The brothels in Greece opened on Monday (15/6) after three months, and for the past three days business has soared as we recently reported.

From the first day, there has been an increase in clients seeking some erotic pleasure. As an owner of a love house at Filis street said: “It’s as if men haven’t seen women in ages!”

The desire for sexual contact is not confined to the younger people, as a reportage by Greek TV station Star Channel showed.

The reporter asked an elderly customer waiting for his turn in a brothel, who seemed quite impatient to get down to it, ready to disregard the dangers of the coronavirus threat despite his age…

“Hey, what can you do? We will risk it. We can’t do otherwise. We waited for three months.”

The video of the old client starts at 33.06′ mark of news bulletin.