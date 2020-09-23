‘Elvis Presley’ sings Vassilis Karras in Australia (hilarious video)

Published: September 24, 2020

The video went viral

The “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Elvis Presley, is living in Australia and not only speaks Greek, but also sings Vassilis Karras.

A hilarious video posted on Facebook, shows an Elvis lookalike singer dressed in the iconic attire performing a popular song by Greek singer Vassilis Karras at a wedding in Australia.

The video, as expected went viral…

The song the “King of Rock” is performing is “Den Pao Pouthenna-I’m not going anywhere” a 1992 hit…

 

