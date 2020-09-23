‘Elvis Presley’ sings Vassilis Karras in Australia (hilarious video)

The “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Elvis Presley, is living in Australia and not only speaks Greek, but also sings Vassilis Karras.
A hilarious video posted on Facebook, shows an Elvis lookalike singer dressed in the iconic attire performing a popular song by Greek singer Vassilis Karras at a wedding in Australia.
The video, as expected went viral…
The song the “King of Rock” is performing is “Den Pao Pouthenna-I’m not going anywhere” a 1992 hit…
