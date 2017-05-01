Emily Ratajkowski almost turned away in 1st photo shoot! (photos)

Emily Ratajkowski definitely isn’t one for being shy.

In fact, she posed naked for her first ever modelling job.

But the stunning pictures for erotica magazine Treats!, shot five years ago, almost didn’t happen.

The Gone Girl star was almost turned away from the cover shoot when she turned up looking “scruffy”.

Then 20, Emily showed up for the shoot in a baggy dress and “horrible” black plastic shoes – an outfit that hid her incredible figure.

Treats! editor Steve Shaw has revealed that he was told to send Emily home.

He told The Sun : “It was like a bin liner and hid everything. She was sat waiting to see Tony Duran, the photographer, and he told me to send her home.”

But Emily won everyone over when she stripped off for the photo shoot.

Steve added: “We just were blown away by this beautiful body. I’ve never seen anything like her in my life. She’s like Kate Moss but with a body.

“We’re thrilled that being in Treats! was the springboard for her success.”

The photos were spotted by the director of Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, who cast her for the shoot.

source: mirror.co.uk

(Photo: Treats!Magazine/Steve Shaw)