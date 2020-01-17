Eminem called “disgusting” and “pathertic” over lyrics on Manchester terrorist attack

Eminem has been called “disgusting” and “pathetic” after rapping about the Manchester Arena bomb attack, which killed 22 people in 2017.
The lyric comes in a new song, Unaccommodating, in which the star boasts about his impact on hip-hop.
At one point, he says: “I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”
It is not the first time the 47-year-old has referenced the attack.
In a 2018 freestyle, he rapped about a brainwashed suicide bomber “seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening / And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving / Detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region.”
