Erdogan: Greece will pay for its actions internationally

The Turkish President said the expulsion of the Libyan President was a scandal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued the provocative statements over the feud Libyan-Turkish memorandum warning Greece it would pay for its actions internationally.

Erdogan dubbed the expulsion of the Libyan Ambassador from Athens an “international scandal”.

Speaking on the TRT television channel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would buy another oil drilling ship, adding that it would move forward with its explorations in the Black Sea and the international sea.

The Turkish president also noted that Turkey and Libya could conduct joint exploration of deposits in the eastern Mediterranean after the agreement they signed.

“Greek Cypriots, Egypt, Greece and Israel cannot create natural gas networks without Turkey’s consent, based on the agreement with Libya”, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would “be able to carry out research in the EEZ. ”

“Other international actors cannot drill in the areas designated by Turkey, in the agreement with Libya,” Erdogan said.