Erdogan says Turkey won’t stop drilling for offshore gas in the Mediterranean

“We are not going to cease our oil exploration activities because the Greeks object to it”

Turkey will continue drilling for offshore gas in the Eastern Mediterranean

Eastern Mediterranean despite objections from Athens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“We are not going to cease our oil exploration activities because the Greeks and the [main opposition Republican People’s Party] CHP object to it,” state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying during an opening ceremony for a park in İstanbul.

Erdogan’s statements arrive as Turkey prepares to step up its operations in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area of contention between Greece and Cyprus over energy drilling.

