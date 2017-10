Erdogan to visit Greece on an official visit

It was agreed during this week’s visit of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to Ankara

The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Athens was announced by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias at a press conference to the Greek diplomatic editors.

In particular, Mr. Kotzias said that on his recent voyage to Ankara it was agreed that Mr. Erdogan would visit Greece in the last ten days of November or early December.