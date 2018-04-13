Erdogan’s chief advisor: Turkey “will walk all over Greece”!

“I want to revenge for my grandfather who was killed by Greeks a century ago”

New threats against Greece from the aggressive Yigit Bulut, chief adviser to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bulut said, “I want to revenge for my grandfather who was killed by Greeks a century ago”. According to Turkish journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, Bulut went on to say that “Turkey will walk all over Greece and nobody including the US and the EU can stop that from happening if Greece does not behave”.