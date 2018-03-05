Erdogan’s leading consultant: “Come to Imia & we will defend them to death”! (VIDEO)

Following the threats of a Turkish hit in the Cypriot EEZ, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leading consultant Yigit Bulut, made yet another inflammatory statement against Greece.

“Do they want to test our determination? We dare Greece to go at Imia. In case something like that happens, we will defend them to death. And this, once our leader, President Erdogan, gives the order” said Bulut in an interview with the Turkish state television network TRT.

This is not the first time Yigit Bulut is provoking Greece with his statements about Imia. A month ago he had launched direct threats to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the Greek ministers and every official in general.

In a TV show, he said: “Athens will feel the wrath of Turkey, worse than Afrin. We will break the arms and legs of officials, the Prime Minister or any minister dare to climb to Imia in the Aegean”.