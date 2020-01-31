Euroleague bans Olympiacos BC from player transfers

The Euroleague Basketball Management Control Commission has referred Olympiacos Piraeus to the Finance Panel for further monitoring of the club’s compliance status with the Financial Stability and Fair Play Regulations (FSFPR).

The proceeding has been opened on the basis of an alleged infringement of overdue payables, omitting to provide information, and unfulfillment of agreed Compliance Plans, under Articles 32.a), d) and e) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code. The decision from the Finance Panel is expected within 30 days, once the exchange of all communications is complete.

A transitory measure has been imposed by the Finance Panel banning Olympiacos from registering new players or head coaches until their decision is issued.