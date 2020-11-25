European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December, EC President says

“The European Commission by now has secured contracts with six companies. The first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel,” said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament.

The European Commission has signed agreements with the Swedish-British AstraZeneca, the American Johnson & Johnson, the French-British duo Sanofi-GSK, the American-German duo Pfizer-BioNTech, the German CureVac, as well as Moderna, she explained.

“The European Commission by now has secured contracts with six companies. The first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines are important, but what counts are vaccinations. Member States must get ready now. We are talking about millions of syringes and the cold chain, the organisation of vaccination centres, training of personnel, you name it. In short: Member States have to prepare the logistics for the eventual deployment of hundreds of millions of doses. Because this is our ticket out of this pandemic.”

