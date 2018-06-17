European lawyers go to Turkey for the two Greek officers

The two Greek officers are detained for more than three months without being charged with anything

A mission of the European lawyers’ observers of the Council of European Bar Associations (CCBE), with the participation of the Greek delegation will go to Adrianople for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the international law requirements for the detention of the two Greek officers.

In particular, the plenary session of the Presidents of the Bar Associations of Greece met today where Dimitris Vervesos announced the contents of the CCBE Chairman’s letter, Antonin Mokrý, which is of particular importance for the development of the case, as the European lawyers’ observers of the Council of European Bar Associations, will try to ensure that there is compliance with the requirements of international law in this case.

The two Greek officers are detained for more than three months without being charged with anything, in a complete violation of the international law.

