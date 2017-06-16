Europol: Terrorists from Balkans joining ISIS ranks

The EU’s annual Terrorism Situation and Trend Report, released June 15, says terrorists are still joining the conflict in Syria from the Balkans, which remains a route to and from the conflict zones in the Middle East.

More than 800 foreign terrorist fighters have travelled to Syria to join the armed conflict there from the Western Balkans, it says.

So-called Islamic State has meanwhile targeted the region. It vowed to decapitate “infidels” and kill Serbs, Croats and Muslim ‘traitors’ in the Balkans in a new threat published in June’s issue of the Bosnian version of the jihadists’ magazine.

“We swear by Allah, we have not forgotten the Balkans,” the Bosnian version of ISIS’s magazine Rumiyah warned.

Europol’s June 15 report says the conflict in Syria has had major resonance in majority-Muslim Albania and Kosovo, as well as in Bosnia, FYROM and Serbia.

“In some parts of the Western Balkan region, radical Islamist ideology promoted by radical preachers and/or leaders of some salafist groups, challenging the traditional dominance of moderate Islam in the region, has gained considerable ground,” it says.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina, the so-called Sandzak region [between Serbia and Montenegro], Albanian-speaking territories in Serbia and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Kosovo, and Albania until recently were considered the main hotspots for radicalisation, recruitment, and facilitation activities of FTFs destined for Syria,” the report added.

source: balkaninsight