Eurovision 2020: EBU issues statement amid coronavirus pandemic

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it was closely monitoring the situation in light of the C0vid-19 virus and expressed its concerns in a statement it released. The 65th European song contest is scheduled to take place in Amsterdam between May 12-16.

The EBU is closely monitoring the situation concerning the spread of the coronavirus and keeping abreast of the latest advice and guidelines from the WHO and national health authorities.

We are working closely with Dutch Host Broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam to explore different potential scenarios for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

However, with 2 months to go until the 3 live shows on 12, 14 and 16 May, and a rapidly changing situation both in the Netherlands and the countries of the participating broadcasters, it is still too early to make any final decisions.

With this in mind, we’re continuing to work together as a team on preparations to host the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.