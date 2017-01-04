Eurozone’s inflation rate increased to 1,1%

Eurozone’s annual inflation rate increased to 1,1% in December from 0,6% in November and 0,2% in December 2015 according to the temporary estimate or flash estimate of Eurostat.

This increase is due to the increase of 2,5% in the prices of energy, which had reduced by 1,1% in November.

The prices of services increased by 1,2% while in November there was a 1,1% increase. The industrial products (excluding energy) were increased by 0,3% just as they were in November. Fresh foods’ prices increased by 2,1% while in November they had increased by 0,7%.