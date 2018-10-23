Explosive device found at George Soros’ home

An explosive device was found on Monday at the Westchester, N.Y., home of billionaire George Soros.

The Wall Street Journal, citing local law enforcement, reported that police received a phone call from the residence about a suspicious package.

An employee that works at the home found the package and opened it, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device, according to a press release from the Bedford Police Department. The employee then placed the package in a wooded area until authorities arrived.

The department told Fox News that a suspicious package was found in a mailbox. Police referred Fox News to the F.B.I’s New York office, which did not confirm the report.

Soros was not home at the time of the incident, according to the New York Times.

The bomb squad deactivated the device, and authorities have said there is no further threat to the area, according to the Journal.

The investigation has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI.

We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 23, 2018

The wealthy liberal donor started his philanthropic efforts in 1979, but his contributions have not always been welcomed.

Campaigns against Soros emerged in Romania, where the billionaire was accused of financing “evil” as well as in FYROM, Serbia and Slovakia – and have escalated to some extent since President Donald Trump took office.

Soros, who made his fortune in hedge funds, has donated heavily to liberal causes and is vilified on the right.

