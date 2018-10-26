Extraordinary Eurogroup to be held in mid-November over pension cuts measure

The crucial decision on the pension cuts and the measure will be postponed for a later date at an extraordinary Eurogroup meeting in mid-November, as a final draft budget has to be submitted to the Greek Parliament.

A European official suggested under conditions of anonymity, that it may not be possible to completely abolish the pension cuts measure and while the Greek government implements its pro-economic growth package of measures. Greece’s European partners prefer that a batch of economic growth measures be adopted by the Greek government from the budget surplus created.

According to the same official, the Greek side informed its European partners about the time sequence to be followed as the government must present the final draft budget to the House in order to obtain approval.