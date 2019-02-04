Extraordinary weather bulletin issued by EMY

The Greek Meteorological Services (EMY) issued an extraordinary weather bulletin predicting heavy rainfall and storms.

The weather is forecast to take a sudden turn for the worse in the southwest on Tuesday after midday with heavy rains and storms that will be accompanied by hailstorms.

There will be easterly stormy winds with the intensity of up to 10 Beaufort in the seas.

Local snowfall, in some cases heavy, is forecast to hit areas in the mountainous regions in the Peloponnese and central Sterea early on Tuesday.

Snow will also fall on Wednesday in the mountainous and semi-mountainous area of Thessaly and until midday in the mountainous – semi-mountainous of Central Central.