Families “devastated” after man dies and two fall sick during Turkish dental trip

“We don’t have much clarity at this stage as to what has happened”

The families of a Northern Irish man who died and two of his friends who fell critically ill after a dental tourism trip to Turkey desperately want to bring their sons home, their local MP has said.

Richard Molloy, 33, was found dead on Saturday in the Turkish port city of Marmaris. His two friends , Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan, fell critically ill and were reportedly found unconscious in the trio’s rented apartment.

The Belfast North MP, John Finucane, said their loved ones were in shock and “devastated” over what had happened to the men, who only on Friday posted pictures of themselves on a boat at the resort.

The Sinn Féin MP told Good Morning Ulster on Monday: “There is a family here making arrangements to bring their brother, their son, home and there are two other families just hoping their loved ones will pull through. So, it’s very difficult but we don’t have much clarity at this stage as to what has happened”.

Molloy’s family is being assisted by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which helps families repatriate to Ireland the bodies of people who have died suddenly abroad. The charity said on Monday night that Molloy’s body had been repatriated to Ireland and that Callaghan and Carson were off life support machines.

