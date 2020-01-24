Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982

A family in Realengo, Brazil, found their long lost pet tortoise after they decided to finally clean out the house

Back in 1982, the Almeida Family was saddened to learn that their red-footed tortoise, Manuela, had gone missing.

Their house was being renovated at the time, so the family assumed that the tortoise had slipped out through a door left open by the construction crew — disappearing into the forest near their home.

But they couldn’t have been more wrong.

The true fate of their lost pet remained a mystery for the next 30 years, until the father passed away and the Almeida children returned to help clean out his cluttered storage room.

