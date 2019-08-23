Famous Pakistani actress says UK city is like a “mini Pakistan” (video)

A Pakistani actress who visited the UK town of Bradford said it was “like being at home.”

Commenting on her first trip to Bradford, Mehwish Hayat said the town was “like a mini Pakistan for me.”

“I feel like I am actually in my own country,” she added.

Bradford has one of the highest Muslim populations out of any town in the UK.

According to the 2011 census, over 20% of the population is Pakistani, although that figure is now likely to be significantly higher.

