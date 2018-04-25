Famous space scientist Stamatis Krimigis resigns from Greek Space Agency

Renowned NASA scientist Stamatis Krimigis resigned from his position as chairman of the Hellenic Space Agency only one month after his appointment by the board of directors.

In his lengthy letter of resignation, Mr Krimigis made reference to ministerial decisions that “virtually canceled the reason for the existence of Agency, rendering the body an unreliable bureaucratic structure that could be manipulated by any political supervisor”.

The acclaimed scientist indirectly implicated the General Secretary of Telecommunications and Posts Vasilis Manglaras, whom he dubbed “Space Czar”, noting that he has no knowledge and experience in this field!