Far-left group Rubicon stormed the Ministry of Defence! (VIDEO-PHOTO)

A serious incident took place at the Greek Ministry of Defence on Friday morning when about 20 members of the far-left anarchist group Rubicon, stormed through the main entrance and approached the building where the office of the Minister Panos Kammenos is located, who was in Canada at that time.

The members of the extremist group stepped out of the Subway Station at Mesogeion Avenue, approached the Ministry and with swift moves jumped over the barricades, threw leaflets on the steps of the Ministry’s entrance and left in the same way they entered, without anyone bothering them!

The question is how they managed to reach such a sensitive facility and what would have happened if their intentions were much more violent…