First sea turtles arrive in Crete for the season

After a long wait, tireless effort and patience researchers from ARCHELON, the sea turtle rescue centre in Rethymnon, the first nest of the sea turtle for 2017 was recorded in the Sfakaki area in Crete.

The volunteers’ daily routine involved waking up at the break of dawn to check the state of the spawning beaches and to identify any sea turtle traces leading to nests.

The first nest was finally located in Rethymnon on the beach of Sfakaki. Due to the erosion of the beach at the area, which led to a diminished space for the turtles’ nests, the volunteers transferred them to more secure places.