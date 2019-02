The match between PAOK and Panathinaikos will be held next Sunday

Vasso Tsaroucha will become the first woman ever to officiate in a basketball Greek Cup, as she was appointed as one of three referees for Sunday’s match between Panathinaikos and PAOK.

She will accompany the other two officials, Karakatsounis and Papapetrou.

The final will be held on Sunday (17/02) in Heraklion, Crete in the presence of 4,500 children.