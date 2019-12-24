Footage shows man rescuing a boy from being mauled by pitbull (video)

CCTV footage shows the moment a Brazilian man bravely rescued the four-year-old boy from being mauled by a violent dog by tackling the animal.

A man’s been hailed a hero after risking his life to save a child from a pitbull attack by taking on the vicious animal.

Footage captured the moment Patrick do Céu bravely fought off the dog as it mauled a four-year-old in the Parque Anchieta neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro.

But quick-thinking Patrick saved the child by throwing the child onto a car roof, out of the dog’s reach.

CCTV shows the animal biting the helpless child’s arms and legs before dragging him around by his head.

Patrick can then be seen rushing over and fighting off the animal before freeing the child from the dog’s jaws.

He then tries to move the child out of harm’s way by picking him up but the pitbull continues to pursue them both, this time biting at the man’s legs.

more at mirror.co.uk