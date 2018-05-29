Four Greek beers among top in the world!

Hellenic Breweries of “Atalanti” picked up 4 Superior Taste Awards, in the International Institute of Higher Taste and Quality (iTQi), for the beer premium lager, eza premium pilsener, blue island and eza alcohol-free. Products of the Greek Brewery Atalanti are for the second consecutive year among the best quality and tasty products in Europe, proving in practice their excellent quality and their unique taste.

The International Taste & Quality Institute – iTQi – based in Brussels is the world’s leading organization dedicated to certifying the TASTE of food and drink products.

The judges are selected from the 15 most prestigious European culinary and sommeliers associations, including the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, Academy of Culinary Arts, Hellenic Chefs’ Association, Académie Culinaire de France etc. Products are tested on a strictly blind basis, without packaging, and without any identification.

The unique identification number that is assigned to each product is to ensure a reliable tracking system. Products are strictly prepared, heated or cooked according to producer’s instructions and are presented as if they were served at home in a specific sequential order.

Each judge will taste the product and assign a numeric score to each criterion from the sensory analysis on an evaluation sheet provided. The scores will be tallied to reflect the overall feeling of hedonic pleasure (the most important weight in the final mark) and other criteria like vision, smell, texture, flavour, and mouth-feel.

1,850 products from 90 countries were distinguished. The Greek beers, flavoured with unique tastes from all across the country, managed to stand out from the competition. In this year’s competition, the two-star Eza Fine Lager, premium pilsener, and Blue Island received 2 stars, with alcohol-free taking 1 star.

Mr. Athanasios Syrianos, President, and CEO of the brewery said: “It is a pleasure and pride to see the beers of the Hellenic Breweries of Atalanti, which we make with such love and passion, travel all over the world and be distinguished for their unique flavour and quality.

The distinctions from the International Institute of Higher Taste and Quality constitute for all of us a reward for our efforts, but they also push us to try every day for the best.”