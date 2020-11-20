Four Turkish fighter jets fly over Greeks isle simulating combat operation

The two pairs of Turkish fighters violated the Athens FIR and Greek airspace

Four Turkish fighter jets, divided into two pairs, flew simultaneously at 10:12 on Friday morning over Agathonisi, located at the northernmost point of the Dodecanese.

The provocation resembled an air combat operation simulation over Agathonisi.

At 10:12, the four Turkish F-16s, after violating the air traffic rules and then violating the Greek airspace, proceeded to fly over Greek territory.

One formation flew at an altitude of 16,000 feet and at the same time, the other pair of Turkish F-16s flew at 25,000 feet over the Dodecanese island.

